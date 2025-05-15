Four consolidation department employees held for land fraud in UP’s Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), May 15 (PTI) Four employees of the Consolidation Department were arrested on Thursday in a land fraud case involving the illegal allotment of 326 bighas of government land under 58 fictitious names in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said.

The incident took place in Sukhaila village in the Gunnaur area, where the land was officially classified as uninhabited, Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar.

The matter came to light after a complaint was filed in 2018 by Lekhpal Kuldeep Singh, following which an FIR was registered, the SP said.

During the investigation, it was found that the names and addresses of all 58 alleged beneficiaries were fabricated, he said.

While four of the accused department employees had died earlier, four others -- Kali Charan, Ram Avtar, Mor Dhwaj, and Ram Niwas -- were arrested on Thursday, the officer said.

Another accused, Surendra Kumar, is absconding.Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ