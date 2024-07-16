Four conspirators of JJP leader Ravindra Saini's murder arrested

Hisar, Jul 16 (PTI) Haryana Police has arrested four main conspirators in the murder case of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader and two-wheeler dealership showroom owner Ravindra Saini (50), officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Praveen (32), a resident of Hansi, Praveen (40) of Khivada Pali (Rajasthan), Ravinder (29) of Sisai Kalirawan in Hansi and Ramesh alias Yogi Shivnath (40) of village Gamra, police station Narnaund (Hisar), presently residing in Pali (Rajasthan), police said.

They were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to five days police remand.

All of them will be questioned thoroughly during the remand, police said.

The accused revealed in the initial interrogation that they had conspired to kill Saini a few days ago during a meeting with mastermind behind the murder Vikas alias Vicky Nehra, a resident of village Nindana (Rohtak), police said.

After Saini's murder on July 10, Hansi Superintendent of Police Maqsood Ahmed had formed a SIT team and the police had arrested Vikas alias Vicky Nehra within 24 hours.

Saini was shot dead in broad daylight by three men outside his showroom in Hisar last week.

CCTV footage showed another person waiting on a motorcycle close to the showroom. The three got on the two-wheeler after the attack and escaped.

Opposition parties in Haryana have hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.