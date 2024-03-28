Four contestants in fray for Outer Manipur seat

Imphal, Mar 28 (PTI) Four candidates will contest from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat as their nominations were accepted post scrutiny, an official said.

The candidates are K Timothy Zimik of Naga People's Front, Alfred Kangam Arthur of the Congress and Independent nominees Kho John and Alyson Abonmai.

"The returning officer of Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency has accepted all the four candidates of the seat, which is reserved for STs, after scrutiny," the official said.

Six candidates are in the fray for the Inner Manipur seat.

Elections in the state will be held in two phases, with Inner Manipur and some parts of Outer Manipur going to polls on April 19, while the remaining areas in Outer Manipur going to polls on April 26. PTI COR ACD