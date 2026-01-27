Four cops held for stealing cash and jewellery during raids on houses of suspected Bangladeshi women

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) An Assistant Police Inspector and three constables of the Anti-Terrorism cell were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold jewellery from the house of a woman in Navi Mumbai during a drive to locate illegal Bangladeshi nationals last month, an official said on Tuesday.

Separately, the same set of accused allegedly extorted Rs 5 lakh from another suspected Bangladeshi woman in Kalyan.

The accused cops have been identified as API Vijay Sutar and three constables, including a woman, attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell of RCF police station in Chembur, Mumbai.

The incident occurred last month during a drive against suspected Bangladeshi nationals in Navi Mumbai.

The police team raided the house of Asma Gulam Akhtar Poli. They allegedly asked her to sit inside a police van, while they stole Rs 20 to 22 lakh cash and gold jewellery weighing around 15 tolas.

"The matter came to light when the woman found valuables missing. She contacted the API, following which the accused returned Rs 5 lakh and some jewellery. They also threatened her not to disclose the incident," a police official said.

An informer who led the police team to the house of the complainant woman is absconding.

The same team allegedly raided the house of another suspected Bangladeshi woman in Kalyan in Thane district.

They brought her to the police station and later let her go after taking Rs 5 lakh from her. Both women subsequently approached a social worker, who helped them lodge a complaint, the official added.

Following the allegations, senior police officers ordered a preliminary inquiry which showed that the complaints were genuine, leading to the registration of an FIR against the four police personnel late Sunday night.

The accused were immediately taken into custody and further investigation is underway, the official said.