Four cops injured in stone pelting by villagers in Nuh; cybercrime suspect freed

Gurugram, Dec 9 (PTI) Four police personnel sustained injuries after locals in Aminabad village in Nuh district allegedly pelted stones at a police team which had gone there to arrest a cyber fraud suspect, an official said on Tuesday.

The villagers allegedly helped the suspect flee from custody, while the police personnel fled from the area to save themselves as the situation escalated, the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the locals at Bichhor police station.

The injured personnel were rushed to a government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. It is being alleged that two villagers were also injured in the stone pelting, police said.

According to the police, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team was searching for Riyaz, an accused in a cyber fraud case.

On Monday evening, his location was traced to Aminabad and a CIA team reached the village. The team apprehended Riyaz, who then raised an alarm, which made the villagers violent.

They pelted stones at the police team while Riyaz's family and other villagers gathered, shouting, and tried to free the suspect from the police, the official said.

"The police team somehow managed to escape with Riyaz, but the villagers pursued them and continued pelting stones, and ultimately freed the accused," he said.

The CIA team informed the local police, but when a team from Bichhor police station arrived at the spot, the situation spiralled out of control, and the personnel had to flee to save their lives, the officer said, adding that four cops were injured in the stone pelting.

This is the second incident of assault on police personnel in Aminabad village within a month. Earlier, another police team was attacked by locals but the matter was resolved through a compromise after the intervention of a local leader.

It may be noted that such clashes between police and villagers are not new in Nuh district. Recently, a Delhi Police team was attacked when they went to Jamalgarh village to arrest a theft suspect. The villagers not only created a ruckus but also managed to free the accused.

"The incident took place in Aminabad village on Monday late evening. The team of Bichhor police station is taking action in this matter", said a senior police officer. PTI COR ARB ARB