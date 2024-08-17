Four cops suspended for helping colleague's son during police recruitment

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) Four police personnel serving in Thane district have been suspended for allegedly helping a candidate during a recent recruitment examination, a senior official said on Saturday.

The candidate's father is a serving police constable.

District Superintendent of Police D S Swami told PTI that the accused were caught helping the candidate in CCTV footage.

All four -- a sub-inspector and three constables -- were suspended after inquiry, while the selection of the candidate was cancelled, he said. PTI COR KRK