Four COVID-19 cases reported in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jun 12 (PT ) Four persons, including a woman, have tested positive for COVID-19 here, with one case detected within the Ram Temple complex, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer Sushil Kumar has urged the public to avoid crowded locations and refrain from attending religious gatherings and social parties.

The officer said of the four COVID-19 patients, two have been admitted to King George Medical University, while the other two have been placed under quarantine.

Kumar also confirmed that one positive case was detected in the Ram Temple complex, where the person was working as a labourer. He has been quarantined, he added.

Reported cases include one from the Milkipur CHC area, another in the Taarun CHC area — both of whom are admitted in Lucknow — and one in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

A woman receiving care at the district hospital is also under quarantine, according to the CMO.