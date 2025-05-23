Four Covid-19 cases reported in past 24 hours in Andhra: Health Minister

Amaravati, May 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday said four Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state in the past 24 hours—three in Visakhapatnam and one in the Rayalaseema region.

The minister said a woman in Vizag tested positive on Thursday, followed by her family member and a postgraduate medical student who tested positive on Friday.

"Four persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours—three in Visakhapatnam and a 61-year-old woman in Kadapa," Yadav told PTI.

According to the minister, the first case in the port city had no travel history. He stressed there is no need to panic, as the state is well prepared.

"We are watching and monitoring the situation," Yadav added.

He further said that testing kits have been readied and district health officials have been instructed to stay alert, among other precautionary measures.

Yadav said around 257 Covid-19 cases have been reported across India, mostly from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and others.

He also noted that the state government has not received advisory from the Centre on Covid-19 yet.