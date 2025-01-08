Four cows found dead at a gaushala in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Four cows were found dead at a gaushala in Bareilly's Aonla, the assembly constituency of Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The District Magistrate has ordered strict action against those responsible for the deaths.

The incident came to light when the bodies of the animals were discovered in the cow shelter late Tuesday night, prompting protests by workers from local right-wing organisations.

On Wednesday, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar visited the Bhojpur Madhi Gaushala and found several deficiencies, including inadequate winter arrangements, excessive dirt and a lack of green fodder.

Advertisment

As per a press statement, the district magistrate ordered an investigation into the matter by the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and directed that legal action should be taken against any official found negligent in their duties. PTI COR CDN HIG HIG