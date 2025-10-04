Four CPI(M) party offices vandalised in Tripura; protest held before police station

Agartala, Oct 4 (PTI) The opposition CPI(M) on Saturday alleged that four of its party offices in Surma assembly constituency of Tripura’s Dhalai district were vandalised, and held “BJP-backed goons” responsible for it.

To protest the attacks, CPI(M) workers led by the party’s Dhalai district secretary Anjan Das staged demonstrations in front of the local police station, and submitted a deputation demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

“BJP-backed goons attacked our party offices at Maracherra, Santirbazar, Salema and Jayantibazar. They damaged tables and chairs on Friday night. At the Salema local committee office, the miscreants brought the tables, chairs and party flags out of the office and set them on fire. This was a pre-planned attack to terrorise our workers,” Das said.

He stated hundreds of party leaders and workers gheraoed Salema police station in protest against the attacks on CPI(M) party offices.

“We submitted a deputation to SDPO, Kamalpur subdivision, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers. A specific complaint was also lodged about the incidents. The police assured us they will investigate the matter,” he said. PTI PS NN