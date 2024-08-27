Four criminals arrested after encounter in Noida

Noida, Aug 27 (PTI) Four people accused of committing several robberies in Delhi-NCR have been arrested following an encounter here, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the criminals were injured during the encounter after being shot in the leg, a police official said.

"A team from Phase-III police station was conducting checks near Garhi Gol Chakkar when they spotted two motorcycles with four people on them. When the police signalled them to stop, the suspects attempted to flee, prompting the police to chase them down and surround them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Avasthi said.

The accused have been identified as Dhirendra alias Veer Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, Purushottam from Badaun district, Imran alias Chacha from Amroha district and Sudhir Gupta from Shahjahanpur district.

"Upon realising they were cornered, the criminals opened fire on the police team, who then returned fire. Dhirendra, Purushottam and Imran were injured in the leg, after which all of them were arrested," DCP Avasthi said.

Three country-made pistols, a motorcycle, 14 mobile phones and Rs 8,000 cash were recovered from the arrested accused, he said.

"During interrogation, they revealed that Dhirendra, Purushottam and Imran sold the stolen mobile phones to their accomplice Sudhir Gupta. They also confessed to committing more than 12 robbery incidents in the NCR," the DCP added.

In another similar incident, four criminals were arrested Monday night for allegedly robbing a food company's van driver in Greater Noida.

On August 24, the criminals robbed Rs 1.09 lakh from the driver of a 'Marshwell Foods' company van by brandishing weapons near the Gulistanpur village underpass, police said.

Rs 1 lakh of the stolen money has been recovered from the accused, who were identified as Bunty Tyagi, Manav, Umesh and Brijesh, the police said.

A tip-off was received that some armed criminals were planning a robbery and were on their way, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Hridayesh Katheria said. In response, the Surajpur police began checking vehicles at the Wipro turn.

"The police spotted an SUV and signalled it to stop but the driver attempted to flee. The police chased them down and surrounded them. The criminals fired at the police team, and in retaliation, the police shot Brijesh in the leg," ACP Katheria said.

Following the encounter, all the criminals were arrested and the stolen amount of Rs 1 lakh, the car used in the crime and weapons were recovered, he added. PTI COR BHJ BHJ