Four criminals held in two separate encounters in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Four alleged criminals were arrested in two separate police encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, which took place late Sunday night near Pir Baba Rampur Bantri area under Mandhata police station limits, police and a special team tried to stop a suspicious car during a routine check, officials said.

When signalled to halt, the occupants opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory firing. One of the accused, identified as Zainul Abedin of Parsarampur village, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was overpowered along with his associate Amit Singh of Mau district.

Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, live cartridges, and a car from the spot, while five others managed to flee taking advantage of the terrain, they said.

Zainul Abedin, who faces more than six criminal cases in Pratapgarh, Faizabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi, was admitted to hospital for treatment, officials added.

In another encounter near Khukhri Ka Purwa in Raniganj area on the same night, two criminals, identified as Mohammad Haseeb of Dilippur and Sunil of Mauaima, Prayagraj, were injured in police firing and arrested.

Two country-made pistols of .315 bore and several live cartridges were seized from their possession. Both injured have been admitted to hospital, and legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Area Officer) Raniganj Vinay Prabhakar Sahni said further legal proceedings in both cases are underway.