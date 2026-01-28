Four crore pucca houses built for poor in last decade: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The government has constructed four crore pucca houses for the poor in the last decade as part of its efforts to ensure housing for all, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

In a joint address to Parliament, she said that possession of 32 lakh newly built houses was handed over to beneficiaries during the last year.

Highlighting measures aimed at supporting urban livelihoods, the president said that under the PM SVANidhi scheme, 72 lakh street vendors have been extended financial assistance amounting to Rs 16,000 crore.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is implementing the scheme, which was launched in 2020 with the objective of providing an affordable working capital loan to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that were adversely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme provides loans in three tranches — first tranche of Rs 10,000, second tranche of Rs 20,000 subject to repayment of the first tranche, and the third tranche of Rs 50,000 upon repayment of the second loan.