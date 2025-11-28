Four cybercriminals arrested, Rs 13.12 lakh seized in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Deoghar (Jhargram), Nov 28 (PTI) Four cybercriminals were arrested and Rs 13.12 lakh in cash was seized from their possession in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, a police officer said on Friday.

The police took action on Thursday evening following tip-offs that a group was involved in luring people over phone calls by posing as fake customer care executives, bank officials and government officers, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber), Raja Kumar Mitra, of Deoghar, said, “The police have seized Rs 13.12 lakh in cash, seven mobile phones, three ATM cards of different banks and six SIM cards from their possession.” He added that raids were conducted at two places—one in the Margomunda police station limits and another in the Patharadda outpost area.

FIRs have been lodged at both police stations and the arrested individuals have been sent to jail. PTI COR RPS NN