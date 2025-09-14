Four cybercriminals held in J'khand's Deoghar

Deoghar, Sep 14 (PTI) Four cybercriminals were arrested in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made from near Chopa under Mohanpur police station limits, according to the Deoghar cyber police.

"The police conducted a raid in Chopa, and arrested four individuals who were posing as fake bank officials, customer care representatives, and government officials, and making phone calls to cheat people with promises of cashback or benefits under the PM Kishan Yojana," the police said.

Six mobile phones and five SIM cards were seized from the arrested suspects, they added.