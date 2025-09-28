Four dacoits killed in police encounter in Assam

Goalpara (Assam), Sep 28 (PTI) Four dacoits were killed in an encounter with the police in Assam's Goalpara district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off about a possible kidnapping attempt, naka checking was conducted in Ghiladubi area of the district.

"During naka checking, a gang of dacoits, travelling in a car, came face-to-face with the police and opened fire early on Sunday. In retaliatory firing, all four of them were injured," Goalpara Senior Superintendent of Police Navaneet Mahanta said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead by doctors, he added.

The SSP said four pistols, five mobile phones, two walkie-talkie sets and cartridges were seized from the vehicle used by the dacoits. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD