Four-day conference of interventional radiologists to begin in Jaipur from January 11

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) Interventional radiologists from 23 countries will gather in the Rajasthan capital for the 24th annual conference of the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology from Thursday.

The four-day conference will discuss the latest advancements and innovations in interventional radiology and see the participation of about 800 delegates from across the globe for sessions and workshops.

"Pioneers from all around the world are coming together to spread knowledge on the latest procedures and techniques that are revolutionising interventional radiology. About 800 delegates from 23 countries will be participating in the conference," Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology Secretary Dr Ajit K Yadav said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Mitesh Gupta, the conference convenor, said interventional radiology is a less invasive and effective treatment that reduces treatment time and patient recovery.

Interventional radiology enables doctors to perform surgical procedures to diagnose, treat and cure a variety of conditions in a minimally invasive way.

Dr Maxim Itkin from the University of Pennsylvania (US) will discuss lymphatic disorders. Sanjeeva Kalva, an interventional radiologist with expertise in minimally invasive procedures to treat liver cancer, will be present alongside prominent faculties such as Dr Ayman Al Sibaie from the UAE and Dr Karim Abd El Tawab from Egypt. PTI AG SZM