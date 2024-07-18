Four-day exhibition on Indian devotional paintings to open at Delhi's Bikaner House on Saturday

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A four-day exhibition on Indian devotional paintings is slated to be held in the national capital from Saturday.

The exhibition, "Esh Alekhya", has been curated by artist Shalini Yadav. The paintings will be on display at Bikaner House in central Delhi from July 20 to 23.

A press statement described "Esh Alekhya" as a poetic union of mythology, storytelling and art, creating a harmonious visual tapestry that illustrates the synergy between the devotee and the divine.

Yadav urged art enthusiasts and connoisseurs to visit the exhibition and experience the celebration of the timeless beauty of traditional Indian art.