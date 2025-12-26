Four-day Winter Session of Delhi Assembly from January 5 to 8

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A four-day Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from January 5 to 8, which is likely to be a stormy affair with the government planning to table CAG reports on several matters, including the luxuriously renovated bungalow of Arvind Kejriwal when he was the chief minister.

Sources said that besides the report on the renovation of the bungalow, which the BJP had termed "Seesh Mahal" during the Assembly poll hustings, CAG reports on Mohalla Clinics, and the Women and Child Development Department's Laadli Scheme, are also likely to be tabled in the Assembly.

In the earlier sessions, CAG reports on transport, and the now-scrapped excise policy were tabled, which caused heated exchanges between the opposition AAP and the ruling BJP.

In a press conference, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the four-day Winter Session will be held from January 5 to 8, beginning with an address by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

He said preparations are underway to ensure smooth, orderly and disciplined conduct of the session, with all administrative, procedural and logistical arrangements being finalised in advance.

Several important papers are proposed to be laid before the House during the session, Gupta said.

During the briefing, Gupta, along with Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni, also shared details of a nine-day Ram Katha to be held from January 17 to 25 at the Bharat Mandapam here.

The event will be organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati under a World Peace Mission, with renowned Ram Katha exponent Morari Bapu delivering the discourse.

Acharya Lokesh said former president Ram Nath Kovind has consented to be the chairperson of the organising committee, while the Delhi Assembly Speaker will be the chief patron.

He said devotees from India and abroad are expected to participate in the discourse that will convey the message of peace, harmony, compassion and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Gupta appreciated the initiative and said Ram Katha reflects India's tradition of interfaith harmony and shared civilisational values. The teachings remain relevant for public life and the younger generation, he added. PTI SLB NSD NSD