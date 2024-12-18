Four-day Winter Session of Himachal Assembly likely to be stormy

Shimla/Dharamshala, Dec 17 (PTI) Battle lines are drawn for stormy four-day Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly at Tapovan near Dharamshala with the opposition BJP gearing up to corner the government over "non-fulfilment" of poll promises and the Congress government maintaining that it is fully prepared.

Advertisment

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has questioned the justification of celebrations of two years in office by the government and reminded it of "unimplemented" poll promises while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government is fully prepared. The BJP should not stage a walkout and listen to replies on the issues raised by them, he added.

There are so many burning issues to discuss but a very short session has been convened as the government was wary of facing the opposition and was running away from accountability, Thakur said at Dharamshala on Tuesday on the eve of winter session.

The four-day long winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha would commence on Wednesday in Dharamshala in the Kangra district.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Sukhu said the government was always prepared but the BJP should refrain from staging walkouts and listen to the reply to their questions.

Later in a statement, the CM said that some MLAs of the BJP were plotting against Thakur, and as a result, he was not present in the all-party meeting Tuesday.

He said that if Thakur could not make it due to some reason, he should have sent party representatives to the meeting. PTI BPL MNK MNK