Four-day Winter Session of Himachal Assembly to begin in Dharamsala on Dec 18

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) A four-day Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held at the Tapovan Complex in Dharamsala from December 18 to 21, officials said on Thursday.

A notification issued in this regard by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the seventh session of the 14th state Assembly will have four sittings.

The notification was issued after Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who returned from a foreign trip on Wednesday, sent a proposal to the governor on holding the Winter Session. PTI BPL ARI