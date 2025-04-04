Four days after `attack' on Christian priests in Jabalpur, FIR registered

Jabalpur (MP), Apr 4 (PTI) Four days after two Catholic priests were allegedly attacked by right-wing activists in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, the police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) though nobody has been arrested so far.

A day before, opposition MPs led by the Congress had staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest against the alleged attack after the Speaker did not allow a discussion on the issue.

"We have registered an FIR in the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. People (seen in videos of the incident) have been indentified. I will have to check the sections under which the case has been registered," city superintendent of police Satish Kumar Sahu told PTI.

The official, however, did not give more information about the case.

The Opposition on Thursday sought to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha, claiming it was another instance of the government and BJP-Sangh Parivar attacking minorities.

Vicar general of Jabalpur Catholic diocese Father Davis George and Jabalpur diocesan corporation secretary Father George Thomas were allegedly attacked on the premises of Ranjhi police station on March 31.

Davis George is a former principal of St Aloysius College here.

According to Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh (RIM) Jabalpur district coordinator Atul Joseph, some 50 people including children and women hailing from adjoining tribal-dominated Mandla district were visiting churches in Jabalpur during Lent -- period of fasting preceding Easter -- when rightwing activists forcibly took their bus to the Ranjhi police station, accusing them of converting tribals to Christianity.

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has a stringent anti-conversion law.

"Fathers Davis and Thomas, and Felix Barla, secretary of the St Peters and Paul Cathedral, went to Ranjhi police station to help the detained Catholics. They were pushed and slapped. A video shows a woman slapping a priest. After some time, police released the pilgrims and the priests after dismissing the mob," Joseph told PTI on Thursday.

More than 500 members of the Christian community staged a protest here on Thursday, seeking action over the incident.