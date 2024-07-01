Four days after he consumed poison at work place, man dies during treatment

Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died during treatment in a hospital four days after he consumed poison allegedly due to work pressure at an industrial unit in Thane, police said on Monday.

Arun Sharman was admitted to a hospital in Dombivli area on June 26. He died during treatment on June 30, a Manpada police station officer said.

"Prima facie, Sharman consumed some poisonous substance in the office of the company due to work pressure. He was initially rushed to a hospital in Dombivli and later shifted to another hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday," police said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered. PTI COR NSK