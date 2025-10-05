Four dead, 15 injured as van attempting to overtake hits truck, motorcycles in Gujarat's Patan

Patan (Gujarat), Oct 5 (PTI) Four persons died and 15 were injured on Sunday after a pickup van collided with a truck and a couple of two-wheelers near Radhanpur in Gujarat's Patan district, a police official said.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Moti Pipli village around 10am, Superintendent of Police Vasant Nayi said.

"The pickup van with around 15 passengers collided head-on with a truck during an overtaking attempt on a stretch where movement of traffic on one side is blocked due to road construction work. In the process, the van also hit a couple of two wheelers with four persons on them," the SP said.

"The dead comprise two passengers of the van and two motorcyclists. Fifteen persons have sustained injuries, two of whom are critical. All have been hospitalised," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshman Desai, Yash Unchosan, Kanu Raval and Nasib Khan, a Radhanpur police station official said. PTI COR KA BNM