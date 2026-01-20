Four dead, 16 injured as bus, trailer truck collides head on in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Jan 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 16 others injured after a bus returning from a pilgrimage collided head-on with a trailer truck on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm near the Mulanada royalty checkpoint in Keru village.

The bus with a total of 20 passengers, all residents of Ramana Rupan village in Gujarat's Aravalli district, was returning from the shrine of Baba Ramdev in Ramdeora in Jaisalmer district, they said.

Out of the total passengers, four died on the spot, while the 16 injured were taken to the MDM Hospital here.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and will be handed to the family members, the police said.