Four dead, 20 injured as pick-up truck overturns after collision with motorcycle in Shahdol

Shahdol, Apr 21 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 20 injured when a pickup truck overturned after colliding with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on Karondia Gada road this afternoon, Devlond police station in charge DK Dahia told PTI.

"The motorcycle was speeding. The impact of the collision caused the pick-up truck to overturn. Four people died on the spot, while 20 are injured and have been hospitalised," he said.

"The truck was carrying members of a marriage party coming to Karondia village from Bahera Dol area in Sidhi district. The deceased have been identified as Rajbhan Baiga (45), Premlal Baiga (40), Shivpujan (35) and Gorelal Baiga (50), all of whom were on the pick-up truck," Dahi informed.