Four dead after falling off local trains near Mumbai; Railway mulls automatic doors

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Four commuters died and nine were injured after falling off two overcrowded local trains in Maharashtra's Thane district during the morning rush hour on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Mumbra railway station when the trains were passing each other on a steep turn.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway, Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, said the victims were travelling on the footboard of the two trains, one travelling towards Kasara and another travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

The commuters were hanging from the doors of the crowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions, police said.

The guard of a train going towards Kasara alerted the railway authorities about the incident. Those who fell off the trains were rushed to nearby hospitals, where four were declared dead on arrival, police said.

The Railway Board has decided that all new suburban trains in Mumbai will have automatic door closing facility and the existing ones will also be retrofitted to have the mechanism, an official said.

Around 75 lakh commuters travel daily by suburban trains in Mumbai, the official said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the railway administration was probing the cause of the accident. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said steps were being taken to help the victims and their families.

The incident highlights the need to pay serious attention to overcrowding and passenger safety in the suburban railway system, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said.

The deceased were identified as Ketan Saroj, Rahul Gupta, Mayur Shah and Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Vicky Mukhyad.

Nila said an injured person informed that commuters fell from local trains travelling in opposite directions after some of those standing on the footboards collided with each other.

Responding to concerns over inadequate facilities for Mumbai commuters despite their significant contribution to the Railways' revenue, Shinde said, "A high-powered Railways committee will investigate the matter. The truth will come out, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of “service”, the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train.” “Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos,” Gandhi posted on X.

“11 years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda. The government has stopped talking about 2025 and is now selling dreams of 2047. Who will see what the country is facing today?” he added.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the Central Railway should implement measures like installing automatic doors in suburban trains in view of overcrowding.

"The Central Railway should increase local trains on important routes. Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers,” he posted on X.

"It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths,” Pawar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The Railways should just shut up about what they are planning to do because none of them have been delivered as far as Mumbai local trains are concerned.” “These are not deaths by overcrowding but murders executed by an apathetic Reel Minister and the government of Maharashtra,” Chaturvedi posted on X.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should own responsibility for the tragedy and resign.

MNS president Raj Thackeray said the railways infrastructure in Mumbai has collapsed due to the “hordes” of migrants.

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad ridiculed the proposal for installing automatic doors in suburban trains, claiming commuters will suffocate due to this facility.