Four dead as bus hits two motorcycles in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): Four youngsters were killed and another is seriously injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with two motorcycles they were riding in this district on Tuesday, police officials said.

The accident occurred around 11 am near Pandavagallu village, an official told a news agency.

Two victims were riding a motorcycle while three were on another bike when the bus collided with them head-on, he added.

Police believe that all the vehicles, the bus and the two motorbikes were at a high speed. Police are in the process of booking a case.