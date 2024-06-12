Four dead as bus overturns in MP's Sehore district

Sehore, June 12 (PTI) Four persons were killed and eight injured as a private bus overturned while trying to avoid collision with a motorbike in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Shaheedganj village under Shahganj Police Station limits, said an official.

The bus overturned as its driver tried to avoid running into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Shashank Gurjar.

The bike, however, got crushed as the bus fell on it.

The two persons riding the motorbike and two passengers in the bus were killed, the official said.

The injured passengers were shifted to Budhni government hospital, the police official added. PTI COR ADU KRK