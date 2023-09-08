Four dead as car collides with bus in Nashik district

Nashik, Sep 8 (PTI) Four persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in north Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place on a turn on Nashik-Valsad road near Karanjali village in Peth taluka of the district around 4 pm.

The MSRTC bus was on its way to Pune from Peth whereas the car (registration number GJ-06/FC-3331) was heading for Surat in Gujarat from Nashik, said a police official.

Two passengers of the car died on the spot and two others died at the district hospital here, he said, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR KRK