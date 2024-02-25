Four dead as car collides with parked truck in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Four people died on Sunday when their car collided with a parked truck along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar said the accident took place in the Kurra police station area.

He said the car was going to Aligarh from Kolkata.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased, Kumar added.

According to police, the accident took place near milestone 97 on the expressway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT