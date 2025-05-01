Four dead as car hits divider and overturns in MP's Guna district

Guna, May 1 (PTI) Four persons were killed and three seriously injured as their speeding car hit the road divider and overturned in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The victims were returning to Rijoda village in Shivpuri district after attending a wedding at Maawan in Guna district when the car hit the divider as the driver probably tried to avoid a stray animal on the road, Myana police station in-charge Gopal Chaubey said.

The incident took place near Bhadaura town, he said.

The deceased were identified as Govind Raghuvanshi (28), Sonu Raghuvanshi (35), Veeru Kushwaha (24) and Hitesh Bairagi (24), all residents of Rijoda.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital. One of them, in serious condition, was sent to Bhopal for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are further probing the incident. PTI COR MAS KRK