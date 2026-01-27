Four dead as motorcycle hits truck in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) Four persons died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a truck in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Karaikela police station area when the youths, all on the same motorcycle, tried to overtake the truck but dashed against it and fell on the road around 3 am on Monday, a police officer said.

"All four died on the spot. They have been identified as Akash Kudada (19), a native of Chaibasa Sadar, Arjun Tuddu (22) from Sundernagar (in Jamshedpur), Akash Gope (19) and Ravi Biruli (20), both from Kuchai in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The post-mortem examination will be conducted," Karaikela police station officer-in-charge Pyare Hassan told PTI.

The police also seized the truck near Bandgaon.

"Prima facie, it appears that the truck driver was not at fault as the motorcycle dashed against it from the side at a great speed. The autopsy report will make it clear whether the deceased were drunk or not," Hassan added. PTI ANB ACD