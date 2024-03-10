Four dead as truck overturns on car in Balod in Chhattisgarh

Balod, Mar 10 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a truck overturned on their car on Sunday in Balod in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

The incident took place near Markatola village on national highway number 30 under Purur police station limits, he said.

"The four, including a woman, died on the spot. They were headed to Kanker. The bodies were retrieved from the mangled car and sent for post mortem. The deceased are yet to be identified," he said.

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled from the scene of crime, the official added. PTI COR BNM