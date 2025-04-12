Four dead, five injured as MUV overturns in MP's Jhabua

Jhabua, Apr 12 (PTI) Four persons died and five were injured after their multi utility vehicle (MUV) overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 10pm on Friday near Bolasa village, some 48 kilometres from the district headquarters, Raipuriya police state SHO JR Barde told PTI.

"Four persons, including a woman, died, while five are injured, two of whom are critical. Three died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries in hospital. The two critically injured persons have been shifted to Dahod in neighbouring Gujarat," he said.

"The deceased have been identified as Nan Singh Bhabor (43), Parmu Hatila (30) and Remabai Hatila (40) and Datu Hatila (25), a Dhar resident who had consumed pesticide and was being driven to a hospital in Sarangi here," the official said. PTI COR LAL BNM