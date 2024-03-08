Four dead in motorcycle-car collision in Nashik

Nashik, Mar 8 (PTI) Four persons were killed on Friday in a collision between a motorcycle and car on Ghoti-Sinnar road in Nashik, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm near Umbarkone Phata in Igatpuri taluka, he said.

"The deceased comprised three persons on a motorcycle and an occupant of the car. The motorcycle, which was on its way to Sinnar from Ghoti, was hit when the two-wheeler was trying to overtake the car. Some people have been hospitalised with minor injuries," he said.

The deceased have not been identified as yet, the official added. PTI COR BNM