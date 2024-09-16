Four dead in rain-related incidents in UP

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) Four persons were killed due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, where major rivers are on the rise, a report of the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner's office said on Monday.

"Four persons have died due to rain-related incidents including that of drowning. One death each was reported in Etawah, Sharavasti, Sonbhadra and Fatehpur districts in past 24 hours (from Sunday 6 pm to Monday 6 pm )," the report said.

According to the report, the Ganga river is flowing above the danger mark at Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, and Ballia, while the Sharda river is flowing above the danger mark in Palliakalan and Sharda Nagar (Lakhimpur Kheri), and Ghaghra river at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ballia and Ayodhya.

The state received 2.3 mm rainfall in past 24 hours. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK