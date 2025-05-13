Four dead in truck-rickshaw collision in Gujarat

Mehsana, May 13 (PTI) Four persons were killed after a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Mehsana district of Gujarat Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred on a state highway near Kadi town of the district when the autorickshaw being driven on the wrong side of the road collided head-on with a truck, a police official said.

"Four persons, including a woman, who were travelling in the rickshaw died in this accident. According to preliminary information, the deceased are from Patan district," the official of Kadi police station said, adding that two persons sustained injuries.

The CCTV footage of the accident showed the fast-moving auto-rickshaw on the wrong side of the road. PTI COR KA NP