Four dead in UP as car rams road divider after tyre burst

Unnao (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) Four people died when their vehicle rammed into a road divider after one of its tyres burst on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that dense fog and the tyre burst were the causes of the accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 6 am near the expressway's airstrip. The severity of the accident can be gauged by the fact that a part of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was completely destroyed in the accident.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and a team from the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) arrived at the scene, rescued the four seriously injured occupants of the car, and took them to the community health centre in Bangarmau, where doctors declared them dead.

Witnesses said that the driver was thrown out of the vehicle by the impact of the collision.

According to police, the occupants of the car were salt traders from Ghaziabad who were travelling to Lucknow. Three of the deceased have been identified as Ashok Agarwal (57), Akash Agarwal (35), and Abhinav Agarwal (20), all residents of Modinagar, Ghaziabad.

Efforts are being made to identify the fourth deceased, police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.