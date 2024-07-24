Four dead, one injured in collision between two motorcycles

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured after two motorcycles collided in Nanded district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Pimpaldhav village on Bhokar-Mhaisa road in the district, around 700 km from Mumbai, he said.

The deceased were identified as Gangadhar Mysore (55), Parasram Dakore (50), Dnyaneshwar Maneboinwad (25) and Vinayak Borwad (23), while Shravan Pedemode (23) was injured in the accident, he said.

"Three persons were going on one motorcycle and two others on another when their vehicles collided head-on. Due to the impact, the vehicles were severely damaged," he said.

Deceased Mysore and Dakore were from Bhokar and worked as helpers at an shram school at Matul in the district.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the official said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NP