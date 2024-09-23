Four dead, seven injured as bus falls off bridge in Amravati

Amravati, Sep 23 (PTI) Four persons died and seven were seriously injured on Monday after their bus fell off a bridge over a 'nullah' in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said.

The incident took place near Semadoh village on Paratwada-Dharni road at 8am, he said.

"There were 45 passengers in the bus. Four of them died, while seven are seriously injured. Another 20 have sustained minor wounds. All the injured have been hospitalised," he said.

Probe into the cause of the accident is underway, though, prima facie, it seems the driver lost control of the vehicle. PTI COR CLS BNM