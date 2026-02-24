Four dead, several injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Feb 24 (PTI) Four people died and several others were injured in an accident involving a bus, a goods carrier and a rickshaw in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

The accident occurred in Naugachia subdivision of Bhagalpur district.

Talking to PTI, Naugachia police district SP Prerna Kumar said, "Four people were killed in a collision among a bus, a goods carrier and an e-rickshaw, while several others were injured." The injured are undergoing treatment, she said.

“We are informing the family members of the victims," the SP added. PTI COR SUK NN