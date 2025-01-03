Four dead, three injured as towing van hits SUV in Raigad; 'drunk' driver held

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Four persons were killed and three injured on Friday after a towing van rammed into their SUV on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day and the towing van driver was arrested since he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, the official added.

"A Scorpio on its way to Lonere with eight occupants halted at Mahad after the driver realised the fuel tank was empty. A speeding towing van rammed into the SUV, killing four persons on the spot, while three occupants sustained injuries and were admitted to the local rural hospital. One of the injured is in a critical condition, while the other two are out of danger," he said.

"Prasad Natekar, Sameer Minde, Suryakant More, Sahil Shelar, all in the 25-30 age group, died on the spot. They are residents of Mahad. A case of causing death by negligence and other offences was registered against the towing van driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions," the official informed.

The accused's blood samples have been collected for alcohol tests, he added.