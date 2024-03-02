Four dead, two injured as motorcycles collide in Chhattisgarh

Jashpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two others injured after two motorcycles collided in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday evening near Ganjhiadih village in Tumla area, they said.

As per the preliminary information, a total of six persons were travelling on two motorcycles, when these vehicles coming from opposite directions crashed into each other, a police official here said.

"While three persons died on the spot, three others sustained injuries," he said.

Of the three injured, one succumbed to injuries at a government hospital in Kotba, he said.

Three of the deceased were identified as Chandan Nayak of Ganjhiadih village, Khageshwar Dhobi and Umashankar of nearby Kolhejharia village, he said.

Of the remaining two injured, one was shifted to neighbouring Raigarh district, while another was admitted to the Farsabahar community health centre in Jashpur, the official said.

"Prima facie, it seems that both the two-wheelers were at a high speed. However, further investigation into the accident is underway", the official added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in a post on social media platform X expressed condolence over the death of the four persons and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI COR TKP NP