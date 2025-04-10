Four dead, two seriously injured as SUV falls from bridge onto river bed in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Four persons died and two are critically injured after a speeding SUV broke the side railing of a bridge and fell onto a dry river bed some 30 feet below in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm along Chargawan-Jabalpur road, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, Bargi City Superintendent of Police Anjul Mishra told PTI.

"The speeding SUV broke the railing and fell from the bridge onto the dry bed of Somti river. Six members of the Patel family were travelling in the sports utility vehicle. They had gone to visit Dada Darbar in Narsinghpur and were returning to Jabalpur," Mishra said.

"Kishan Patel (35), Mahendra Patel (35), Sagar Patel (17) and Rajendra Patel (36) died on the spot. Jitendra Patel and Manoj Patel have sustained serious injuries and were admitted to government medical college and hospital. The rooster they were carrying died, while a goat in the vehicle had its ear severed," the official informed.

The bodies were removed from the mangled vehicle with great difficulty, Chargawan Police Station House Officer Abhishek Pyasi said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.