Four Delhi-based firearm smugglers held in Indore

Indore, Jun 26 (PTI) Four men, all residents of Delhi, allegedly involved in the inter-state smuggling of firearms were arrested in Indore on Wednesday, leading to the seizure of five country-made pistols and two cartridges, a police official said.

The accused have been identified as Sabir, Naveen alias Tarun Singh, Vikas alias Vikku, and Sanjeev Kumar alias Sachin Sharma, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

They reached Indore after purchasing country-made pistols from an illegal arms manufacturer in nearby Khargone district, he said.

"The arrested smugglers used to purchase a pistol for Rs 15,000 from illegal arms manufacturers in Khargone district and sell it for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab," the police officer said.

He said cases of robbery and attempt to murder were pending against the arrested men.

A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI HWP MAS NSK