Four Delhi Jal Board officers suspended for delays in grievance redressal

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) In a step aimed at strengthening accountability and improving public service delivery, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma suspended four DJB officers on Thursday.

The water minister conducted a surprise inspection of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) offices and examined attendance records, complaint registers and operational procedures to assess compliance with departmental standards.

"Public offices must function with discipline, responsibility and transparency. Any lapse in duty or supervision will invite strict action. Accountability is non-negotiable," Verma added.

Based on the complaints from the public, action was taken against the zonal revenue officers (ZROs) of Rajendra Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar and Ashok Vihar, along with the assistant sub officer (ASO) of Kanhaiya Nagar over public complaints related to administrative irregularities, delays in grievance redressal and supervisory shortcomings, the minister added.

According to the minister, residents from these areas had raised concerns regarding responsiveness and handling of complaints.

Immediate administrative action was taken and senior officials were directed to initiate departmental proceedings to ensure accountability and corrective improvements. PTI SSM SSM MNK MNK