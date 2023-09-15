Four Delhi Police personnel to assist CBI probe into Manipur violence

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Four Delhi Police personnel will assist the CBI in the investigation of FIRs on the Manipur violence, it said on Friday.

Three Indian Police Service officers -- Shweta Chauhan, Esha Pandey, Harendra Kumar Singh -- and Inspector Parveen Kumar will assist the central agency in the probe.

According to a letter issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Pramod Kumar Mishra, "This is in response to a Ministry of Home Affairs letter … I am directed to state that the four officers have been nominated by Delhi Police and their services are placed at the disposal of CBI for the purpose of investigation into the FIRs related to Manipur violence." "This issues with the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi," the letter, addressed to the CBI director, stated. PTI BM SZM