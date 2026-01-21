Four deputy commissioners among 26 IAS, PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Four deputy commissioners were among 26 IAS and PCS officers who were shifted in a major administrative reshuffle carried out by the state government on Wednesday.

The government issued fresh transfer and new posting orders for 20 IAS and six PCS (Punjab Civil Services) officers, according to an official order.

Among them, two IAS officers, Puneet Goyal and Kanwal Preet Brar, who had been without postings since February last year, have been appointed as special secretary, medical education and research, and secretary, health and family welfare respectively.

Goyal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was removed from his position as the director, food and civil supplies department while Brar, a 2007-batch IAS officer, was removed as the managing director, Punjab State Warehousing Corporation about a year ago.

IAS officer Harpreet Singh has been posted as the deputy commissioner (DC), Barnala, while Varjeet Walia has been appointed as the DC, Patiala, according to the order.

Aaditya Dachalwal has been given the charge as the DC, Roopnagar, while Gulpreet Singh Aulakh has been posted as the DC, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Senior IAS officer V N Zade, who is the secretary, expenditure, has been given the additional charge of NRI affairs.

IAS officer Abhinav Trikha has been appointed as the secretary, finance, while Vimal Kumar Setia has been posted as secretary, home affairs, as per the order.

Syed Sehrish Asgar has been posted as the special secretary, power and also special secretary, new and renewable energy resources.

Sakshi Sawhney, who is chief administrator of Greater Mohali Development Authority, has been given the additional charge of chief administrator, Punjab Urban Development Authority.

Among the PCS officers who were given new posting orders included Shikha Bhagat, Karandeep Singh, Khushpreet Singh and Rajbir Singh. PTI CHS PRK PRK