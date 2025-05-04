Four detained for beating 45-year-old man to death in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Rajasthan) May 4 (PTI) A 45-year-old man attacked by four men at a tea stall at Mangrole town in Baran district over a family dispute succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

All the four accused, one of whom was related to the victim, have been detained, they said. According to Mangrole Station House Officer Mahendra Meena, Ramdayal Gurjar, a resident of Rundi village, was having tea at a stall in Mangrole town when four masked men attacked him with iron rods and sticks on Saturday evening and fled the scene.

Ramdayal who sustained critical injuries was rushed to a hospital in Mangrole where doctors, after primary medical treatment, referred him to Baran district hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries later at night, the SHO said.

Based on a complaint from Ramdayal's cousin, police lodged a murder case against four accused, namely Ramavatar, Ramnivas, Mahaveer and Suresh from the same village.

All the four were detained and on interrogation it came to light that Ramdayal was married to a woman in Suresh's family. Suresh who developed an enmity with Ramdayal had been looking for revenge, which led to the attack, the police officer said.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, Ramdayal's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem by medical board on Sunday morning, the officer added. PTI COR RUK RUK